Doda Land Subsidence: Residents Shifted To Safer Places After Houses Develop Cracks

A team of two experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) visited the Nai Basti village in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to investigate the causes of land subsidence, which has so far damaged 22 homes and displaced over 300 people from their homes since Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, said, "19 houses have developed cracks along with two other structures. The GSI team is on the task and has taken samples; they will give us details as to what is actually happening here. Actions to be taken accordingly under disaster management."

Athar Amir Zargar, the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Doda, claims that cracks first appeared in December of last year and have since begun to worsen.

The local government officials claimed that the land appeared to have sunk in some places, causing the cracks. This crisis resembles the incident that occurred in Joshimath, another Himalayan town, where over 180 homes developed cracks and nearly 900 people had to be relocated.

The new development puts the towns in the Himalayas' communities and development initiatives back at the forefront.

J&K | Nai Basti village in Doda's Thathri wears a deserted look as residents have been shifted to safer places after their houses developed cracks



A team of scientists from Geological Survey of India visited Doda y'day to analyse the Joshimath land subsidence-like situation here

What are the reasons for Land Subsidence?

Subsidence, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is the term used to describe the earth sinking as a result of the movement of subterranean material. Numerous factors, both natural and man-made, including mining operations and the loss of water, oil, or other natural resources, can cause it. Subsidence has many well-known causes, including earthquakes, soil erosion, and soil compaction.

The Doda area falls under seismic zone 4, which indicates a high likelihood of destruction from earthquakes. With a combination of geological impacts from the construction of homes and commercial buildings, as well as larger projects like highways and dams, Joshimath has been used as an example of how these can have adverse effects.