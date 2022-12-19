'Does Congress Want Tipu Sultan?': Giriraj Singh Speaks Out On Veer Savarkar Picture Row

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and member of Parliament from Bihar's Begusarai, on Monday slammed Congress' protest over installation of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's picture in the Karnataka Assembly.

Questioning Congress over its protest, Giriraj Singh asked, "If not Veer Savarkar then whose portrait should be installed in Karnataka Assembly? Does Congress want Tipu Sultan's picture?"

The grand old party agitated outside Vidhana Souda after the Basavaraj Bommai-led government installed six pictures of Savarkar in the Assembly, one of the pictures placed directly behind the Speaker's chair.

#BREAKING | BJP's Giriraj Singh wades into Savarkar controversy, asks, does Congress want Tipu Sultan?

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Fof0Fh5b4T — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

Congress vs BJP over Savarkar pictures

Congress staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhana Soudha with portraits of famous people, including those of Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders present at the demonstration said the state government should have held a discussion before the pictures were installed.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the government wants to disrupt Assembly proceedings. "They brought this photo because we were going to raise the biggest corruption issues against them," he said.

"They don't have any development agenda. They didn't discuss this matter with us before. Savarkar doesn't belong to Karnataka, he is a controversial figure and has done nothing for India's freedom movement. We want the portraits of heroes who belong to Karnataka," Shivakumar added.

#BREAKING | They don't have any development agenda: Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/N5MAS7Dfo2 — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

BJP slams Congress

Responding to Congress' protests, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We just want the opposition to cooperate and this protest is not serving any purpose. It's the Vidhana Soudha Speaker's decision whose picture he wants to unveil in the Assembly."

Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash told Republic that it's shameful the Congress is opposing the portrait of a freedom fighter. "This speaks to the degrading values of Congress' current leadership. The Karnataka government has rightly honoured Savarkar and I welcome the move."

#BREAKING | Shameful act by Congress leaders: BJP leader S Prakash on Savarkar controversy.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/MvZSXr3gXF — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

"Congress' behaviour is being watched by the people of Karnataka and they will get the answer in coming days," Prakash said.