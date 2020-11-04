'Does Sonia Gandhi Approve Of This?' FM Sitharaman Lambasts Congress' Role In Arnab Arrest

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday questioned the silence of the 'Left-Liberal' lobby on the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Contending that the Maharashtra government was engineering a repeat of the Emergency, she lamented that several media outlets abroad had ignored the attack by the state government. She also mentioned that BJP had done nothing remotely comparable to what Congress has done on this occasion despite the abuse hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over a decade.

She added that the persistent harassment of a self-made journalist irrespective of dislike for him is unacceptable. According to her, sending armed police to arrest Arnab betrayed insecurity on part of the Maharashtra government. Taking a dig at the Congress which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, she asked whether Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi approved of this vengeful action which included Arnab's son being assaulted.

Is the #MVA government in Maharashtra replaying #IndiraGandhi’s Emergency? Where are self-appointed guardians of #FoE in this #ArnabGoswami episode, which goes above & beyond ideological/political differences with a fellow journalist? No media ‘guilds’/Associations/Unions today? — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2020

The ‘LeftLib’ brotherhood, which spawns itself in media outlets abroad is quick to comment on the @BJP4India central govt + @PMOIndia. How much longer will they ignore worse attacks on #FoE by provincial governments run by @INCIndia & their allies?@WSJ @nytimes @FinancialTimes — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2020

Despite over a decade of vile abuse, which also stooped to cheap & personal, against @narendramodi from some sections of media, has he or the @BJP4India done anything remotely comparable? Shame on @INCIndia. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2020

The #MVA and the @INCIndia are desperate. Persistent harassment of a self-made journalist despite dislike/dispute/disagreement with him, is unacceptable. Armed police at home to arrest him betrays their insecurity; their silence establishes complicity. #ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2020

Does the President @INCIndia #SoniaGandhi approve of this? Is she happy to carry the #Emergency baggage? Does the President-in-line @RahulGandhi think this is the new governance model he supports? Having armed policemen harassing the children of those they have a problem with? — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2020

The shocking arrest of Arnab

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

