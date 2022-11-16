'Doesn't Look Like A One-man Job,' Says Shraddha's Friend; Recounts Confronting Aaftab

Shraddha Walkar's friend made shocking revelations in a conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He opined that the murder and dismembering body into 35 pieces "does not look like a one-person job" and hoped that the truth will come out during the investigation.

Appearing on The Debate, Shraddha's friend said, "It doesn't look like a one-man job. However, I trust the process that will get followed during the judiciary to what will come out."

He also recounted when close friends of Shraddha confronted Aaftab Poonawala for acting hostile toward her. "When we first got the news that Aaftab is being hostile towards Shraddha. This was when she had cigarette butt marks on her body. She confided in a common friend of ours. Once she showed the mark this common friend told us this is getting out of hand and Aaftab is getting hostile."

'Aaftab used to threaten Shraddha'

The friend also alleged that Aaftab used to threaten Shraddha with committing suicide and hold her family responsible for the same.

"We (friends) all went and spoke to Aaftab at his place in Vasai. Once we were there we told him you were acting very hostile with Shraddha and either leave her or let her be because this is not the way things are supposed to be or we will tell the cops. We decided to do that (tell cops) but Shraddha told us not to do that as he was threatening her that if anything happens to him, then he will suicide and blame her family," the friend, who did not want his identity to be revealed, said.

He said that Aaftab seemed an "average person" and that he told Shraddha that Aaftab doesn't give him a good vibe and can turn out to be toxic. "I have seen him, I have fought with him. He is good at creating stories. This is what he will do. Even during the cigarette butt incident, he said he wouldn't do it again, but the beatings continued," the friend added.

He said that Shraddha texted one of his friends on May 18, the day she was murdered, about some news. However, Shraddha went silent and did not reply. The person texted her again on September 24 and asked about her whereabouts and safety but to no response.

"That was the time we got scared and raised an alarm and decided to go legal," he said.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. Police have arrested him.