'Doesn't Suit Your Stature': Dhankhar Pulls Up Kharge For Calling PM Modi 'Mauni Baba'

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, February 8, took the case of Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Mauni Baba' for silence on the issue of the Adani Group.

The Congress chief was replying to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. He said, "I want to ask the PM why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists? The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba."

Kharge was demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue in the Upper House of the Parliament.

'Does not suit your stature'

Taking exception to Kharge's statement, Dhankhar underlined that it 'does not suit his stature'. The Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand."

"Similarly, You cannot treat institutions with that kind of observation. You are a senior member. If anyone in the house was to use such an expression for the LoP, I would have come to the rescue," he further said, adding that Kharge's is an 'elevated constitutional position' and exuded hope that he would raise the level of the debate.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suspended both the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' to begin debate on 'Motion of Thanks on the President's address'.