Dog And CISF Personnel Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station, Video Went Viral; Watch

A video going viral showing a dog doing yoga is melting the hearts of all dog lovers across the world. On November 6, an Instagram page called ‘bharatdefenders’ shared a video, in which a dog was seen performing yoga asanas with CISF personnel. The video instantly garnered the attention of the netizens and went viral instantly.

In the video, a dog was seen imitating a CISF personnel at a Delhi metro station. The personnel initially marched toward the dog and started performing the Yoga asanas, the dog followed his instructions and showcased his mastery in doing those tricks. The dog managed to gain a lot of attention among the onlookers at the metro station as they couldn’t resist taking pictures and videos.

The netizens swoon over the viral video

The video has garnered over 18.5k views n Instagram within 5 days. The netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis and were totally enamoured by the alertness of the dog. While some called the sight “amazing” others used terms like, “proud” and “loyal” to describe their admiration for the furry animal. The CISF dogs are known for their strict training regime and alertness.