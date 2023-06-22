Dog Strikes Yogic Poses In Jammu And Kashmir On International Yoga Day | WATCH

As enthusiasts from all across the world celebrated International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, a video of a canine member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) surfaced on social media, where it seemed to demonstrate Yoga Asana (poses). Positioning itself in front of personnel of the paramilitary force participating in a Yoga Day event at the Prany Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, the dog in the video can be seen wagging his tail, rolling on the ground, and attempting to perform yoga just like everyone else there.

The canine members of the border police equally experience stress at work just like any other police officer, they too are included in yoga sessions, according to Gaurav Shah, the deputy commandant of the Indo-Tibetan border police.

Shah added that, in order to keep the dogs fit and agile, they are included in all mandatory physical activities like yoga sessions.

Netizens shower love

Netizens have been showering love on the video since it was shared on June 21, and it has gained over 53,000 views.

One of the users commented, "Dnt call them dog (should be given some name with rank) they more honest & dedicated to the nation than many of us," while another wrote, "Superb visuals."

International Day of Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, led the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters.

Political leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu, Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, performed Yoga.

In order to mark the ninth International Yoga Day, the Indian Army formed a 'Bharatmala' by conducting Yoga all along the border areas of the nation, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.