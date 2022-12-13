Dogra Front Holds Massive Protest In Jammu Over India-China Face-off

The Dogra Front on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Jammu over the India-China faceoff that took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9. Protesters raised slogans in support of the Indian Army and burned posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Speaking to Republic TV, a member of Dogra Front said, "It's not a time for politics, every party should unite and oppose China." "It's the question of our country and not the time to be against each other. It is time for all of us to stand firmly with our brave soldiers," said another protestor.

Amit Shah condemns Opposition bid to stall Question Hour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Opposition's attempt to stall Question Hour in Parliament saying, "Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament."



"I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)," Shah said. "If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration."



Our army gave befitting reply to PLA: Rajnath Singh in Parliament



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Parliament on the Tawang clash and said, "On December 9, in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo but the Indian Army gave a befitting reply."

"This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post. There was hand to hand brawl. No casualty or major injury was reported on our side. We salute the valour of our forces. I assure, we will not allow China to succeed."



Ready to join Army to fight against China if needed, says a resident of Tawang



A resident of Tawang hailed Army and said people are ready to join Army to fight China if needed. "It is China's habit to disturb peace and tranquility but we are confident that the Indian Army will protect us. I don't think China will be able to enter the Indian territory or acquire a single inch of the Indian side. We stand firmly with the Indian Army and if needed we will also join them to fight against the Chinese," he told Republic TV.