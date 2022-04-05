Dogra Front Protests In Jammu Over Killing Of Civilians; Raises Slogans Against Pakistan

Dogra Front activists stage a massive protest against Pakistan over the killing of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. In a move to express anger concerning the recent attacks on the locals residing in the Union Territory, the protesters burned the Pakistani flag.

An activist told Republic TV, "Pakistan is baffled after Kashmir files movie was released in India and the kind of support it received globally. The people across the globe understood the reality of Kashmir".

He mentioned that acts of targetting civilians, Kashmiri pandits and jawans prove that Pakistan is focused on disrupting peace in the Kashmir valley.

While Dogra Front President Ashok Gupta stressed that Pakistan as a country has failed to take care of its own citizens. He further asked, "What is Pakistan? a country whose economy is drowning".

Terrorist attack in J&K

As the terrorists continue to target civilians in J&K, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were shot at and injured by militants in J&K's Pulwama district on Monday. In another incident, two labourers from Punjab were injured on Sunday after being shot by terrorists in Pulwama. Terrorists had fired upon Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, two labourers who were both residents of Pathankot in Punjab.

While in an unfortunate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and another was injured in a terrorist attack at Maisuma in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on April 4. Both the injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment where one of them breathed last.

Last week, a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was gunned down in the Shopian district in an encounter with security forces. Two army personnel were also injured during the encounter.

(Image: RepublicWorld)