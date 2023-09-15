Dogras From PoJK Seek India's Help To Escape ‘Pak Clutches', Write To Dogra Sabha Chief

In a letter addressed to the Dogra Sadar Sabha, Muhammad Sajjad Raja, the International Coordinator of the community, sought support from the Indian government to rescue the residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) from what the letter described as 'Pakistani clutches'. The letter accessed by Republic, dated September 7, 2023, was addressed to Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, the Central President of Dogra Sadar Sabha.

In his letter, Raja, International Coordinator, Dogra Sadar Sabha, highlighted the dire circumstances prevailing in PoJK. He stated that the population, who are predominantly Dogras ethnically, are facing immense struggles and protesting for fundamental necessities due to oppressive policies enacted by the Pakistani and PoJK’s current governments.

Pakistan deprives people of Kashmir from basic necessities, the letter alleges

Raja mentioned, "Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak Ji, as you know, people of PoJK, majority of who are Dogras, are on the roads these days, demanding to be provided with atta, electricity and other basic necessities of life at affordable prices and to abolish undue taxes which the Government of Pakistan and the Government of so-called AJK have imposed on them."

Raja further stated in the letter that PoJK is a constitutional part of Jammu and Kashmir and must be supported by India until a final settlement of the dispute."People of PoJK are living a miserable life under Pakistani clutches," Raja emphasised, drawing attention to the realities endured by the populace currently under Pakistan’s tyrannical occupation.

Raja's letter also highlighted the Accession Treaty of October 26, 1947, which explained the obligations of the governments of Jammu and Kashmir and India to support the people of PoJK.

Excerpts from the letter:

"I suggest that you should take up this issue with the Governor General of J&K and the Government of India and ask them to rescue the people of POJK who have been suffering under Pakistani occupation for 76 years. It's a legal and constitutional duty of the J&K and Indian governments to look after the people of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan, as under the terms of the Accession Treaty of 26 October 1947, these areas are a constitutional part of J&K and must be supported by India till the final settlement of the dispute."

Dogra Sadar Sabha Chief Gulchain Singh Charak speaks to Republic

"The Government of India needs to act," asserted Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, Chief of Dogra Sadar Sabha, as he expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating situation, revealing that Pakistan's actions have escalated into an ‘undeclared war’. Charak added, "We have lost four of our jawans in Rajouri and Anantnag. It is time to get back PoJK."

"India must either force Pakistan to supply all basic necessities of life to the people of PoJK or take some steps to offer help directly," urged Raja in the letter.

Raja, in his letter, urges Charak to hold a press conference at Dogra Hall in Jammu and advises engagement with the Governor General of Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India. Charak, in his interaction with the Republic, added, "The GOI should summon the Pakistani Ambassador and take up the issue."

The previous protests in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan highlight the exponentially increasing grievances over poor infrastructure, inflation and corruption. A protest from July was organised by locals to demand action on critical projects like Tangi Gala Road instead of the Pakistan’s puppet government imposing Section-144, but protesters persist with anti-government slogans. Even during that protest, the local residents accuse Islamabad of neglecting the region's issues, leading to economic hardships and job losses.