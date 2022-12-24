Last Updated:

'Dogs Came To Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Speech Has Twitter In Splits

Rahul Gandhi triggered a laughter riot on Twitter Saturday, with his speech as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi triggered a laughter riot on Twitter on Saturday with his speech as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi. Addressing the people in the national capital, the Gandhi scion said that the pan-India foot march was 'attended by all animals'. 

"If you would have seen, dogs also came to the Yatra...Yes, dogs also came, and if you were watching television, you would have known that nobody beat up the dog. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came, everyone came...But here, there was no hatred...This yatra is just like India, there is no hatred, no violence," the Congress MP said in his speech, the video of which is now going viral on the microblogging site. 

'Bharat Jodo or jungle jodo?'

'What in the world is wrong with this guy' asked a user, sharing the video. A few people also took a jibe at the shrinking electoral base of the Congress -- one Twitter user said, 'Only voters are not coming' while "Everyone came, except the voters," wrote another. A few also had questions like- "So, no one who participated in your yatra ate any non-vegetarian food?" 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana on Saturday morning. Thousands of Congress supporters walked behind Gandhi as he led the Yatra from Badarpur border to Ashram in Delhi, with the entire stretch decked up in tricolours, balloons and banners of the leader. The pan-India foot march has already covered nearly 3,000 kms and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 kms before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir at the end of January. 

