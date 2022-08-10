Domestic Airfare Caps To Be Removed From Aug 31; What Does It Mean For Passengers?

The Civil Aviation Ministry, on Wednesday, announced that it is removing the caps on airfares that were imposed on airline companies for the last 27 months. According to the Ministry, this decision will come into force from August 31, allowing the airline companies to set ticket prices according to the demand for air travel.

"After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel, it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from 31.08.2022", the Ministry stated in its order.

What does it mean for passengers?

The limits on domestic airfares were first imposed on 25 May 2020, when air travel resumed in India after a two-month lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre had imposed a lower limit of Rs 2,900 and an upper limit of Rs 8,800, meaning the companies could not charge less or more than the said amount, respectively. While the lower limit was to support low-cost and financially weaker airlines, the upper limit was to protect passengers from higher prices.

However, from August 31 passengers might be able to book tickets at lower fares during unpopular travel periods but the busy travel season might see unprecedented price hikes since there is no upper limit. On the other hand, airline companies such as IndiGo, Go Air, SpiceJet and Air India would get the freedom to set the ticket prices according to the travel season.

According to PTI, the price of air turbine fuel (ATF) has spiked three-fold in the last two years with the Russia-Ukraine crisis further contributing to the hike. However, the price of ATF on August 1 in Delhi was Rs 1.21 lakh per kilo-litre, which was around 14% lower than last month.

"The decision to remove airfare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel", Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet. "Stabilisation has set in & we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future".