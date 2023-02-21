Domestic Airlines Carried Nearly 4.45 Lakh Passengers On Sunday, Goes Past Pre-Covid Tally Of 3.98 Lakh

Domestic airlines carried nearly 4.45 lakh passengers on Sunday, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying it is yet another milestone.

Prior to Covid, the average daily domestic passenger number was 3,98,579.

In a tweet, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post Covid. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday.

"Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar!," Scindia said.