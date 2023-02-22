Domestic Aviation Sector In India Sets Off To New Heights Post Covid-19 Era

Flying is no longer looked at as a luxury but a necessary service to travel long distances. India’s first civil aviation has added crores of first-time flyers and also has employed engineers, trained technicians and airline service staff. Airlines attract India’s middle class into becoming commercial air travellers.

There has been a significant increase in domestic air travellers post covid. India surpassed the pre-covid figures of domestic air passenger traffic in February 2023. A viable economic climate has resulted in the bounce back of the aviation industry by and large.

In today’s context, it has become clear that steps taken for the advancement of the aviation sector by the government have given a major boost to civil aviation in India. Domestic airlines carried nearly 4.45 lakh passengers. This is another milestone achieved by the aviation industry.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the average daily domestic passenger number was 3,98,579. Domestic flights in the country contribute to around 69% of the total airline traffic in the South Asian region. The country’s airport capacity is expected to handle at least 1 billion trips annually this year.

India is currently the 7th largest civil aviation market in the world. It is expected to become the third-largest civil aviation market in the next 10 years. India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market and is expected to overtake the UK to become the third-largest by 2024.

In October 2022 Indian Civil Aviation hit the daily mark of 4 lakh passengers. Prime Minister Modi commended the post covid breakthrough in the industry. He stressed the focus on connectivity to ensure the Ease of living and Economic Progress of the nation and its aviation industry.

Initiatives Of The Indian Government

The Indian government has taken several initiatives to strengthen the domestic aviation sector of the country. Some of them are:

India Airports are growing rapidly with the number of airports increasing to 147 in 2022 from 74 in 2014. UDAN-RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) was launched by the government and aims to increase air connectivity by providing affordable, economically viable and profitable travel on regional routes. The aim is to reduce queues at touchpoints and improve turnaround time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wanted the common citizen to be able to travel on flights during the launch of the UDAN scheme. Under this scheme, 459 routes involving 73 airports including 9 helipads and two water aerodromes have been operationalised. This will help common people travel long distances utilise the government services under this scheme.

More than 1.13 crore passengers have travelled in more than 2.16 Lakh UDAN flights. The government has planned to develop one hundred airports by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme and operationalise 1000 UDAN routes during the currency of the scheme.This year the allocation for regional connectivity has doubled as compared to the previous year's allocation.