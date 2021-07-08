'Domestic Consumers To Get 100 Units Free Electricity Every Month': Uttarakhand Power Min

In a big relief for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand, the state government will now provide free electricity to the citizens. 100 units of electricity will be provided free of cost every month to domestic consumers, announced Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday. The announcement was made after a meeting with the departmental officers.

Meeting between Power Minister Harak Singh and the Department of Urja Bhawan

Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat chaired a meeting with the departmental officers of the Urja Bhawan. According to ANI report, Rawat said, "There are about 13 lakh consumers in the state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount."

The decision has been taken to provide relief to a large section of people, especially in remote areas. Also, it has been estimated that the proposal will cost around 400 to 500 crore annually.

"Although the electricity bill in Uttarakhand comes for two months, but the benefit of this scheme will be given on the basis of units per month. That is, if someone gets a bill of 200 units in 2 months, then he will not have to pay any money", Singh added.

Surcharge waiver in Uttarakhand

Along with free electricity, Singh also made an appointment regarding surcharge waiver. The period of surcharge waiver on electricity bills which had ended on May 15 has become a financial burden for people especially due to the COVID-19 situation. Many people are unemployed and unable to pay high electricity bills. The government has proposed to extend the waiver till October. A proposal will be soon brought in the cabinet regarding the extension.

The minister further said that the consumers related to dairy, horticulture, and agriculture sectors of the state, which till now used to come under the commercial category will now be brought into the domestic category of electricity consumers.

Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited is the one and only distributor of electricity to the state and has been supplying electricity to over 2.5 million consumers across the state.

(Source: ANI)