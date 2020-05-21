'Domestic Flight Operations To Run At 1/3rd Capacity Of Summer Schedule':Aviation Minister

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, May 21, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. He explained the capacity for three categories of operations- metro to metro cities, metro to non-metro cities, and non-metro-non-metro cities. Puri elaborated that metro cities imply Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This order shall continue till 23.59 hours on August 24, 2020. The domestic airline operations shall commence from May 25 onwards.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, "Starting Monday the 25th, we will recommence our domestic operations in a calibrated manner. The domestic Civil Aviation operations shall be permitted up to a limited extent of the required and approved summer schedule 2020 as I am going to list out. For operations from the metro to metro cities, 1/3rd of the approved capacity of summer schedule 2020. For operations from metro to non-metro cities and vice versa where the weekly departures are greater than 100, 1/3rd of the capacity of the summer schedule 2020. For operations from metro to non-metro cities and vice versa where the weekly departures are less than 100, the airlines are free to operate any routes of the 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. For all other cities, airlines are free to operate any routes of the 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. When I use the word metro cities, this means Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata."

Cabin crew to wear full protection suit

Earlier in the day, Standard Operating Procedures for the recommencement of domestic air operations were released. During the briefing, Puri reiterated that no meal services would be available on the flight. He mentioned that the cabin crew must wear a full protective suit. He also clarified that the passengers shall have to abide by the norms set by the destination state. Moreover, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes. He added that the lower and upper limit of the airline fares will be capped by the Centre.

