Domestic Flight Passengers Now Allowed To Carry Only One Bag In Cabin: CISF

In an attempt to reduce congestion at airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday, January 21, directed airports and airlines to strictly follow the 'one handbag rule'. As per the order issued, all passengers travelling by flight can carry only one bag inside the cabin of the airport. The airlines and airports have been asked to implement the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) one-bag order.

As per BCAS AVSEC Circular, "No passenger should be permitted to carry more than one handbag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that passenger on an average carries 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point".

"It is learnt that the decision has been taken as there were complaints of increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point, and inconvenience to passengers. Therefore, all stakeholders/airlines must ensure the enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars. The rule is applicable to all domestic flights in India," the notification read.

CISF on 'One handbag' rule

CISF IG (airport sector) Vijay Prakash in a letter to DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security stated, "All airlines and airport operators may be instructed to take steps to implement the 'One Hand Bag rule' meticulously on the ground to ease out the congestion and other security concerns".

According to BCAS's statement, airlines will be made responsible for deputing staff to guide pax, checking and verifying their handbag status and more before allowing the passenger for pre-embarkation security checks.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax and to display 'one hand bag rule' on their tickets / boarding passes very conspicuously," the order stated.

The order further mentioned that hoarding/banner/board/standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' can be placed near the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA at the airports, if airport Operators want. This can help passengers get sensitised to the rule and allow them an option to switch their extra handbags to registered baggage.

(Image: Unsplash)