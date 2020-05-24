Domestic Flights To Resume, Here Are Every State's SOPs & Centre's Guidelines For Flyers

As the domestic flight services are set to resume from May 25, various states have issued terms and conditions for incoming passengers in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus. While Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have opposed the resumption of flight services and said that they will make a decision soon, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged the Centre to delay the flight services in the state till May 26 due to Cyclone Amphan. Other states have allowed flight services with the following guidelines.

Kerala

Kerala government has announced that all the incoming passengers will have to undergo 14 days quarantine. However, it has exempted people who will visit the state for business purposes for a short duration. State health minister KK Shailaja had said domestic flyers arriving in Kerala must undergo strict home quarantine as per the lockdown guidelines, in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. It is also mandatory to register on state government COVID app.

The state has reported 732 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has decided to put every incoming domestic flight passenger from six 'high prevalence states' under strict 7-day institutional quarantine to avert the risk of transmission of COVID-19. The six 'high prevalence states' are — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh. The SOP says the list is subject to revision from time to time. The returnees from other low prevalence states should be asked to follow 14-day home quarantine, the SOP says.

Karnataka has reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and a related fatality, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,939 and the death toll to 42

READ | Maharashtra govt slams Centre over reopening airports; argues it's 'extremely ill-advised'

Assam

The Assam government has adopted its own standard operating procedure (SOP) and made it mandatory for all passengers to come to Assam to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that every traveller coming to the state will be quarantined.

87 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir administration has stated that all people coming to the region via train/flight will be sent into a 14-day institutional quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19. If the passengers test negative, they will be allowed to go home but in case one tests positive, the person will be sent to the hospital.

The total number of Covid cases in the state are 1489. It has reported 20 deaths.

Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for all the Domestic passengers arriving in Goa by Air, rail and road, ahead of the flight and railway resumption on 25 May and 1 June respectively. According to the SOP guidelines, every passenger will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. Those passengers found with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested and quarantined.

Eleven people who travelled to Goa from Delhi on Saturday, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 66.

READ | Mamata govt to urge Centre to delay domestic flight services to WB due to Cyclone Amphan

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said all those coming to the state, whether on domestic flights or trains or buses, will have to compulsorily undergo home quarantine for 14 days. He ruled out any complacency. “Screening of those entering the state would be done at all state and district border entry points, as well as railway stations and airports, and those found symptomatic would be sent into institutional quarantine, while others would have to undergo mandatory two-week home quarantine,” the chief minister said in his live Facebook programme.

Punjab reported sixteen new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 2,045

Meghalaya

Meghalaya government has announced that all passengers will be tested for Covid-19 and 48-hour institutional quarantine is necessary for all. The state has 14 COVID cases and has reported a death.

READ | Will try to start a good percentage of international flights before August: Aviation Min

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival. "Details of each flight with elaborate information about passengers should be shared with states. Even 14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid quarantine facilities should be made mandatory," the CM said in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the biggest single-day increase in number of cases so far, Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 44 cases which took the tally of cases to 216.

Andhra Pradesh

The Government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced 14-days mandatory home quarantine for passengers entering the state via domestic flights. With 47 fresh infections on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,714 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 56.

READ | AAI issues full guidelines before flights resume on May 25; SOP for passengers & crew here

Here are detailed SOPs for flyers as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation: