Domestic Production Of Steel Is Increasing, Says Union Steel Minister RCP Singh In LS

The Ministry of Steel on Monday informed that the share of domestic production of steel has been increasing. According to the data released by the ministry, the percentage share of domestic production went up by around three per cent. The data showed that the export of finished steel also increased marginally.

Share of domestic production and export of steel increasing

Soon after the newly appointed Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, assumed office, the ministry has now announced the increase in the production and export of steel in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister put out the numbers of the previous three years data along with the numbers for April-June period this year. According to the minister, steel production in the country is on the rise and is certainly moving in the right direction.

According to the ministry, the share of domestic production in steel consumption (in million tonnes) went up from 92.1 per cent in 2018-19 to 95.0 per cent in 2020-21. The percentage further increased to 95.3 in April-June, 2021. However, the consumption of finished steel went down from 98.71 per cent to 94.89 per cent in the three years. The drop comes during the start of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the ministry informed that the import of finished steel came down marginally during the past three years. According to the ministry, the import of steel came down from 7.84 million tonnes in the year 2018-19, to 4.75 million tonnes in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the export of steel went up from 6.36 to 10.78 million tonnes from 2018-19 to 20-21. The export of steel in million tonnes stood at 3.56 as in April-June, 2021, while the import was at 1.16 million tonnes during the period. The ministry informed that the demand for steel in the country is predominantly being met by domestic production.

Earlier in the month, the newly-appointed Steel minister had announced meetings with public sector undertakings under his ministry to review their performance. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, had taken charge as the country's steel minister replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who moved to the ministry of education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the latest Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government.

IMAGE: ANI