'Domestic Share In Defence Acquisition Raised, Big Move For Self-reliance': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, February 15, announced that the domestic share in defence acquisition has been raised to 75%. It is a big move for achieving self-reliance, he said. The share of the domestic sector in the defence budget was never higher in the history of independent India. India has set aside 68% of the military’s capital acquisition budget for making purchases in 2022-23, 64% in 2021-22 and 58% in 2020-21.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh called the decision an unprecedented step to accelerate growth of the domestic defence sector and reduce the dependency on other nations for defence purchases. In the Union budget that was announced on February 1, India has set aside Rs 5.94 lakh crore for its defence spending in the financial year of 2023-24, with the allocation almost 125 percent higher than the revised estimates for the financial year 2022-23.

India increases self-reliance by cutting down defence purchases from foreign companies

India has allocated Rs 5.25 lakh crore for military spending in 2022, Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 and 4.71 lakh crore in 2020-21. Categories where imports are replaced by domestic products are: Warships,Artillery Guns, Light Combat Aircrafts Basic Trainers for the air force and navy Helicopters Radars. Apart from creating a separate budget for buying local military hardware, the government of India has also taken steps to promote self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector including increasing of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from 49% to 74%.

Weapons and systems that are banned for Imports include Artillery Guns, Ship-borne cruise missiles, Light Combat Aircraft, Long range land attack cruise missiles, Multi Barrel rocket launchers, Helicopters, Assault Rifles, Snipers, UAV’s (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and AEW&CS( Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems)

In connection with the future vision of self-reliance in defence, India has set a target of achieving defence exports worth 5 billion US dollars by 2025. The ongoing AERO India projects India as a defence manufacturing hub and showcases the country’s rising power in the Aerospace and Defence sector.