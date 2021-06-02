Dominica Govt Tells Court It Wants Mehul Choksi Sent To India; Marathon Hearing Adjourned

In a significant development in the quest to repatriate fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominican Government on Wednesday backed his being returned to India, stating as much in the Dominica High Court. The court was hearing Mehul Choksi's plea against the deportation, and at the end of a marathon hearing, adjourned the matter till Thursday. In the interim, Mehul Choksi, who is currently lodged at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, will be produced before a magistrate at 4 pm local time. The Punjab National Bank scam accused was represented by a battery of prominent lawyers, of which four were inside the courtroom. Queen's counsel John Carrington and Attorney General of Antigua and Barbuda Justin Simon were among the top-notch lawyers who represented the fugitive diamantaire. 4 officials from India were also in the court for the hearing.

#RepublicTracksChoksi | Dominican government batting for Mehul Choksi's repatriation to India; wants Mehul Choksi's plea struck down; Tune in for #LIVE updates from inside and outside the Dominica High Court here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/iph7IdIgVP — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

Dominican Government bats for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

While the hearing was underway, the Government of Dominica submitted before the court to strike down the case and initiate his deportation to India. Dominican Government stated that the affidavit filed by Choksi is irregular, while Choksi's lead counsel countered the Dominican government's argument, said the three journalists reporting on the case for Republic LIVE from Dominica.

#RepublicTracksChoksi | Sensational developments in the Mehul Choksi hearing in the Dominica High Court as the Dominica government argues for Choksi's repatriation to India; #LIVE updates from Dominica & India #BREAKING here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/lOo3LvrY2D — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

#RepublicTracksChoksi Dominica govt's lawyer argues that Mehul Choksi's filings are irregular - that it would be unjust if the court proceeds with Choksi's plea; Tune in #LIVE as Republic's 3 reporters at Dominica high court break minute-to-minute updates https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ibzwK2Ovlu — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

Mehul Choksi appeared before the court virtually as he had been admitted to hospital where he is under recuperation following the injuries he suffered after going missing from Antigua. Owing to the sensitivity of the case, security was beefed up outside the court premises while the attendants of the hearing were asked to switch off their cell phones. Republic Media Network, which has been tracking the situation right from the time Choksi went missing, had three reporters bringing minute-to-minute information, including on what Choksi personally told the court.

#Breaking on #RepublicTracksChoksi | Mehul Choksi appears before the court via Zoom. He is currently admitted at Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.



Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/PYouUlK3vK — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

#RepublicTracksChoksi | Security beefed up outside East Caribbean Supreme Court in Dominica. Reporters asked to keep their cellphones off inside the courtroom during Mehul Choksi's hearing



Watch here: https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/0IT316xDGs — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

Mehul Choksi appears in court virtually; says he feels unsafe in custody and wants to return to Antigua

Mehul Choksi, appearing virtually from Dominica China Friendship Hospital, contended that he needs to be released as he doesn't feel safe in Police custody. He even said he is ready to pay for his own security. Stating that he was, in fact, the victim, he maintained he had been kidnapped.

"I need to be released. I don't feel safe in Police custody. I am ready to pay for my own security," Mehul Choksi said while appearing virtually.

Countering Choksi's arguments, Dominican Government said Choksi can't be released while pressing for his plea to be struck down and calling for his deportation directly to India.

Speaking on the alleged bribery by Mehul Choksi's family to Dominican opposition parties, Choksi's advocate Vijay Aggarwal had earlier admitted that his client Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan is in Dominica, however, he rubbished all the allegations of bribery. Yet, it remains pertinent to note that the Dominican Opposition Leader Lennox Linton, who was alleged to have been bribed by Mehul Choksi's family, was also present at the hearing.

#BREAKING on #RepublicTracksChoksi | Mehul Choksi's Antigua lawyers present in court; 4 Indian officials also present, Choksi to appear virtually; Non-stop #EXCLUSIVE updates from Dominica #LIVE only on Republic TV here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Y2Y5tgwBb0 — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

Mehul Choksi wanted by CBI and ED in PNB scam

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED and the Ministry of External Affairs has reached Dominica ahead of the hearing to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation.