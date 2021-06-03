Dominica LoP Lennox Linton Present In Court With Mehul Choksi’s Brother Chetan: Report

In a startling revelation, Dominican reports have stated that the country's Opposition Leader Lennox Linton was spotted with fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan on Wednesday, during Choksi's bail hearing at Dominica High Court. As per an Associates Times report, Lennox was present in court from 9 AM to about 2 PM along with Chetan, inspite of rubbishing any links to the Choksi family. Mehul Choksi has been denied bail by a Dominican magistrate court on Thursday with the next hearing scheduled on June 14.

Meanwhile, exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV shows Mehul Choksi's cousin, Chetan Choksi outside the court after his brother was denied bail. When questioned about the case, he refused to comment.

Lenox Linton 'bribe' claim

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton refuted the media report which claimed that he had been bribed by Mehul Choksi's brother. As per Caribbean news outlet Associates Times, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi asked Linton to issue statements in the favour of his brother in lieu of the 2,00,000 dollars token amount and funding for the upcoming general election. Dubbing this as "fake news", the LoP clarified that he did not know the PNB scam accused personally or his family for that matter. To buttress his point, he highlighted that he neither had any house at Marigot where the meeting supposedly took place nor was he present in that region on May 30 as claimed by Associates Times.

"I do not know Mehul Choksi's brother. I do not know Mehul Choksi. I have never spoken to or with them. I have never seen them. I have never been in any meeting with them. The story in the Associate Times which is some publication on the web- it says that I met with Mehul Choksi's brother in Marigot, Dominica at my private residence. I have no private residence in Marigot, Dominica at the moment because it was destroyed in the hurricane of 2017 and I have not been able to rebuild it," said Linton.

Mehul Choksi arrested

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED and the Ministry of External Affairs has reached Dominica ahead of the court hearing to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.