Domino's India Tenders Apology For 'Kashmir Solidarity' Post; 'Utmost Respect For India'

After facing enormous heat on social media for lending their support in ‘solidarity with Kashmir,’ Domino's India has joined the other set of organisations in lending an apology to Indian consumers for their insensitive posts on Kashmir that hurt national sentiments.

In a Twitter statement published on Tuesday, Domino's India tendered their apology for the ‘unsolicited post’ shared on the social media handles of the pizza-making food chain outside the country.

'We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post': Domino's India

In the statement, Domino's ushered that they are “committed to the Indian market and have the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country.”

“We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country. As a brand, we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities with humility, gratitude and pride,” the statement read further.

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

The fast-food chain received largescale backlash online after a post that stated, “The nation is one in support of our beloved Kashmiris, may they live as a sovereign nation soon”. Reportedly, it was shared by Domino's Pakistan official account on February 5.

Domino's tendered the apology following the footsteps of some other global food chains, including Pizza Hut and KFC, who also faced the heat for extending their support to separatists.

After facing flak, KFC India apologised on Monday for propagating the separatist agenda launched by ISI in the name of the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' hoax. "We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," they said.

India raises Hyundai Pakistan's social media post with South Korea govt

Earlier, automakers Hyundai and Kia also received flak for their stance on Kashmir and have posted statements distancing themselves from their sister handles. However, the diplomatic statement issued by Hyundai post the backlash didn’t suit the Indian government, who further raised the issue with their South Korean counterparts.

India registered a “strong displeasure” on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan and the objection to the post was conveyed to the government of South Korea. The matter was highlighted to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration, and it was communicated that Hyundai’s controversial post concerning India’s territorial integrity was unacceptable and that there can be “no compromise” on India’s territorial sovereignty.

(Image: @Dominos_India/@eimkrrishh/Twitter)