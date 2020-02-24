Donald Trump And Melania Trump Visit Taj Mahal; Click Pictures At The Seventh Wonder

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with their family landed in Agra to visit The Taj Mahal on Monday, February 24. The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival from Ahmedabad.

US President and Melania Trump took strolls in the gardens and courtyard of the Taj Mahal and watched the monument in amazement. The couple was accompanied by a government official who introduced them to the story of Taj. Ivanka Trump along with Jared Kushner also arrived to visit the monument and took several photographs at the seventh wonder of the world.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have shortened their visit to the Taj Mahal to 35 minutes, the couple was initially scheduled to spend one hour in Agra. From there, the Trumps will head to the national capital.

READ | Trumps Arrive In Agra To See Taj Mahal; Greeted By UP CM Yogi And Thousands Of Performers

READ | Ahmedabad: Students Perform At The Airport Circle As A Gesture Of Welcome For Trump

Agra welcomes the Trumps

Donald Trump’s convoy's route from the airport to the Taj Mahal was about 13 km and they were dotted by thousands of artists who welcomed them with special performances. Over 3,000 artists performed at 16 different points and 21 stages were built to showcase the culture of the state.

Massive billboards greeting the US President and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in Agra along the road. Cutouts of Trump and PM Modi were also placed under pillars and lamp posts leading to the east gate of Taj Mahal from where Donald Trump and Melania Trump entered.

On their way, the Trump family received a souvenir called 'Tofaye Taj', which includes various gifts and also a silver key that symbolizes doors opened for Donald Trump in the Taj Mahal.

READ | UP: Trump And First Lady To Receive Souvenir During Their Visit To Taj Mahal

READ | Trump Visit: Agra Residents Eager To Catch A Glimpse Of 'the Beast'