'Awed By The Majesty Of India And The Exceptional Generosity': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a joint press statement after their high-level talks at Delhi's Hyderabad House on Tuesday. During the statement, President Trump thanked PM Modi for the grand welcome and said that he will always remember this visit of his. Trump also said that this visit was productive for both the countries as many trade-deals were signed during the meeting.

'Unforgettable and extraordinary'

Addressing the media Trump said, "This has been a special visit. Unforgettable and extraordinary. Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival. It was a profound expression of strength and real love."

"The first lady and I also reflected on the memories of Mahatma Gandhi at his Ashram and at morning in Delhi, we laid a wreath in his honour. We also visited one of your nation's most stunning cultural treasure world famous Taj Mahal. We look forward to continuing our visit tonight during the wonderful State banquet with President Kovind at the Presidential Palace," he added.

Trump on Defence deals

Speaking about the defence deals Trump said, "This has been a very productive visit for both of our country. Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities. In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries' commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. In this effort, the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil."

"Together the PM and I are revitalising the Quad initiative with the US, India, Australia and Japan. Since I took off we held the first Quad ministerial meeting. It is expanded cooperation on counter-terrorism, Cybersecurity, maritime security to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific partnership. As we deepen our partnership with India we remember that our two countries have always been united with a shared tradition of democracy and constitution that protects freedom, individual rights and the rule of law," he added.

Trump on network & security

Further talking about network and security issues, he said, "We discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network & the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression & censorship. To guarantee that the infrastructure is built in a safe transparent and accountable manner, the US is working with a range of partners including Australia and Japan to create the Blue dot network to ensure that countries around the world to have access to the private sector and sustainable and trustworthy options for high-quality infrastructure development. "

Trump on bilateral and economic relations

Speaking about the bilateral and economic relations Trump said, "The major focus of my discussions with PM Modi is over bilateral economic relationships that are fair and reciprocal. Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement & I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500%. As India grows so do its energy need. Yesterday AXON Mobil signed a deal to improve India's natural gas distribution network so that the US can export even more LNG to India."

"To further strengthen our economic ties the US is pleased to announce Financial cooperation is sitting permanently herein India. The US is committed to the development and empowering of women entrepreneur in India. That is why my daughter Ivanka attended the Global entrepreneurship summit in Hyderabad to highlight women's economic empowerment. We have since launched the W-GDP initiative which is now spearheading women in the economy from New Delhi to Kolkata. We discussed to create a counter-narcotic working group to confront the illicit use of Phyntenol and Opioid production. We must rid our societies of these bad drugs that are pouring in," he stated.

Lastly, thanking PM Modi Trump said, " PM Modi, we have made tremendous advances for our people in the past two days and working together I know our two nations will achieve new breakthroughs in the year ahead. Our relations have never been as good as they are today, better than ever before. More relations will strengthen in the future. We have done unique things and made wonderful deals. Pleased to say that the Indian-US partnership is now stronger than ever before."

