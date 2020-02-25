US President Trump Leaves CAA 'for Indians To Decide On'; Backs Modi On Religious Freedoms

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump refused to categorically state his position on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He opined that the Indian government would “hopefully” make the right decision for the people. Moreover, the US President revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in favour of people having religious freedom. He highlighted that India had worked very hard on religious freedom in comparison to other nations. At the same time, he clarified that he had not discussed the ongoing violence in the national capital which has claimed 10 lives and left 105 people injured.

US President Donald Trump remarked, “So, we did talk about religious freedom and I will say that the PM was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom and very strongly. And he said that in India, they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom. And if you look back at what’s going on, relative to other places, they have worked really hard on religious freedom. I asked that question in front of a very large group of people today. And we talked about it for a long time. As far as the individual attack, I heard about it but I didn’t discuss it with him. That’s up to India.”

He added, “I don’t want to discuss that. I want to leave it to India and hopefully, they are going to make the right decision for the people. That’s up to India,” about the contentious CAA.

'A very powerful answer from the Prime Minister'

The US President also stated that he had discussed the issues of Muslims and Christians with PM Modi. Stressing that they talked about religious liberty, he cited the PM’s assertion that the population of Muslims had grown from 14 million to 200 million in a relatively less timespan. Furthermore, the PM told him that the Indian government was closely working with the Muslim community.

“We specifically discussed Muslims and Christians. I had a very powerful answer from the Prime Minister. We talked about religious liberty. As far as Muslims are concerned, he told me that there are 200 million Muslims in India and a fairly short while ago, they had 14 million. He said that they are working very closely with the Muslim community,” Donald Trump opined.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. This legislation has divided public opinion, leading to massive protests across the country.

