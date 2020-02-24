From Poverty Alleviation To Sanitation: Donald Trump Highlights Key Achievements Of India

Speaking at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium on Monday, US President Donald Trump highlighted the achievements of India. Describing the journey of India as a “miracle of democracy”, he opined that the country gave hope to all of humanity. Moreover, he talked about how the Indian economy had grown by leaps and bounds.

Donald Trump remarked, “We are very proud of India. The story of the Indian nation is a tale of astounding progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity and above all, strong and noble people. India gives hope to all of humanity. In just 70 years, India has become an economic giant, the largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing nations anywhere in the world. Since the turn of the economy, India’s economy has grown 6 times in size.”

'India’s rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example'

On this occasion, the US President lauded PM Modi’s government for its achievements on the electricity, highway construction and sanitation front. Furthermore, he opined that India was soon going to be home to the largest middle-class population anywhere in the world. According to Donald Trump, India’s rise as a prosperous nation was even more special because of the prevalence of democracy, peace, and tolerance.

“In a single decade, India has lifted over 270 million people out of poverty. Under Prime Minister Modi, for the first time in India, every village in India has now access to electricity. 320 million more Indians are now connected to the internet. The pace of highway construction has more than doubled. 70 million more households have access to cooking fuel. 600 million more people have access to basic sanitation. And incredibly, 12 Indian citizens are lifted out of extreme poverty every single minute of every single day. India will soon be the home of the biggest middle-class anywhere in the world. And within less than 10 years in your country, extreme poverty is projected to completely disappear,” the US President opined.

He added, “The potential for India is absolutely incredible. India’s rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example to every nation all over the world and one of the most outstanding achievements of our century. It is all more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic country. You have done it as a peaceful country. You have done it as a tolerant country. And you have done it as a great free country.”

