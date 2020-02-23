Donald Trump Says 'looking Forward' To Being In India As POTUS Departs From White House

As President Donald Trump leaves the White House for his maiden visit to India, the President said that he looks forward to being with the people of India. The POTUS is scheduled to be in India for a 2-day visit on February 24 and 25 along with the First Lady and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Speaking to media just before his departure, Trump said, "I look forward to being with the people of India. Mr Modi is a dear friend and we get along very well. The First Lady is also coming along. PM Modi said this is going to be one of the biggest events. I will be there for a night." Trump also added that he will be attending a big rally referring to the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24.

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

