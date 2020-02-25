Donald Trump Self-praises On Terror Crackdown; Rakes Up ISIS, Bin Laden, Soleimani

US President Donald Trump addressing a press brief alone said that he had done the most against terrorism, and reiterated that the Islamic State (ISIS) has been 100% dismantled. Appending to the list, the US President said that under his administration ISIS so-called caliph Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Al Qaeda's Hamza bin Laden and even Iran's top guard Qasem Soleimani was killed.

He said, "I don't think anybody has done more than I have. We have 100% of the caliphate, we have tens and thousands of people in the prison which is guarded by the Kurds. We killed Baghdadi a few months ago, Soleimani is gone. Hamza bin Laden is now gone, Al Qaeda last week you saw what happened." Asserting that other countries should act upon terror, Trump said, "At the same time, Russia should do, Iran, Iraq, and Syria should do. Iran hates ISIS, they should do. We are down to a small force in Iraq, we'll have a small force in Afghanistan. We are moving out."

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in Syria's Idlib by a US airstrike on October 26 last year, Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Iraq on January 3 by the US forces, souring US-Iran relations further.

Trump on Pakistan

Maintaining his reservations over the terror emanating from Pakistan, Trump said, "The US is 8000 miles away from Pakistan, so others should do something about it. We've killed thousands of ISIS soldiers," further added that he shares a good relationship with both, Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

Describing the Kashmir issue as a "big problem" between India and Pakistan, he said it is "a thorn in a lot of people's sides" and reiterated his offer to mediate between the two countries to ease the tension. "If anything I can do to meditate, I will do," he said, adding that Pakistan figured in his talks with Modi. "I have a good equation with Pakistan PM Imran Khan. They are working to control cross-border terrorism," he said.

