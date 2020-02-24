Students To Perform 'Mallakhamba' During Donald Trump's Roadshow

During the US President Donald Trump's roadshow, a group of 15 students aged between eight and fifteen from Sabarmati Gurukulam will perform 'Mallakhamba'. Mallakhamba or Malkhamb is a traditional Indian sport. In Mallakhamb, a gymnast performs aerial postures and wrestling grips on a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane, or rope.

Special 'Tiranga' formation for Trump

According to reports, the special 'Tiranga' formation has been prepared for the 'Namaste Trump' event. The group has been reportedly practising for days under the tutelage of Jayesh Kacha, their coach. The students will be performing at a designated place near Sabarmati Ashram. Their performance is scheduled to last for three hours and during the performance, the 15 students will be making various human formations that include the lotus, six-arrow and the tri-colour formation.

Preparation at Sabarmati Ashram

Preparations are on in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram for the visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, director of the Ashram, Atul Pandya revealed the souvenir that President Trump will receive during his visit to the Ashram. Pandya also said that President Trump himself will try his hand at the Charkha in the ashram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi teaching him how to spin the wheel.

Speaking to Republic TV, Pandya said, "The programme will be for just 10 to 15 minutes. The visit is confirmed and it will be confined to the Hridaya Kunj only. They will not have much time to visit the entire ashram. We will give them a souvenir of Gandhiji's autobiography in English, and a miniature version of Charkha."

The ashram's area around 'Hridaya Kunj', which was the home of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi for 12 years between 1918 and 1930 during the freedom struggle, will be given special attention. Security has also been tightened with several police personnel and sniffer dogs deployed in and outside the premises.

Earlier, Ashram Secretary Amrut Modi said that all preparations have been made at the Sabarmati Ashram to welcome the US President. The administrator also listed the traditional gifts, specially prepared to present it as a souvenir to the President.

