Donald Trump's Advisor Speaks To Republic, Says ‘No Basis For Ex-President’s Arraignment’

After ex-US President Donald Trump's arraignment, Shalabh Shalli Kumar, Trump’s advisor and financial backer of his 2016 presidential election campaign, spoke to Republic and claimed that Trump will soon be set free of the charges because there is no basis for his indictment. Accusing the United States of behaving like a ‘banana republic’ under President Biden's administration, Kumar said that Trump is facing ‘political persecution’.

Speaking to Republic, Shalabh Shalli Kumar said, “This indictment is not something through which he is trying to gain publicity with as this is not something done by him. The Democrats are responsible for this. Our Republican party has never been more united than it is today. No matter what class of Republicans you look, they are all condemning this entire political prosecution.”

“In New York, you could even indict a ham sandwich. This thing is going to end pretty soon as there is no basis on which Trump could be indicted. Even the Federal Commission has said that there is no crime,” he added.

‘Alvin Bragg falsely accusing Trump…’

Accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsely accusing Trump in the alleged hush money payments, Shalabh Shalli Kumar said, “Alvin Bragg is doing every possible thing under the sun to try to place charges on Donald Trump. Even serious Democrats persuaded him to not do so. When Alvin ran for elections, he said to his voters that I will try to indict Trump.”

Meanwhile, Bragg on Tuesday vowed that he would not allow Donald Trump to get away with lawbreaking. "These are felony crimes in New York State. No matter who you are, we cannot and will not normalise serious criminal conduct," he said.

‘US behaving like a banana republic…’

Responding to the question of Trump calling the US a third-world nation, Kumar said, “The United States is behaving like a banana republic. There is no doubt about it. He has said the truth. We under the Biden administration are slowing and steadily becoming a banana republic.”

Kumar on George Soros connection

Talking about businessman George Soros' connection in the case against Trump and his statements on India, Kumar said, “India has grown dramatically in the last 7-8 years. President Trump wants to build a good relationship with India as it is likely to take over China in terms of economy in the coming years. Soros' job is to hurt the American economy in order to make money for himself. He is following the same strategy when he comments anything about India.”

“Whenever a political leader tries to do something for the country, the Opposition wants to stop him. This is what is happening in the US today. I would like to say that if Democrats really wanted to put charges on Trump, then they should have brought the charges on Trump on the January 6 riots. The possibility of getting support from the Republicans was higher during that time,” he added.