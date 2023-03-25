Don't Believe Any Fake Info On Amritpal Singh's Arrest: Punjab Police As Manhunt Continues

The Punjab Police on Saturday appealed before the people to not believe any fake information on the arrest of Waris Punjab De chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who continues to elude authorities with the hunt for him completing a week on March 25. The Senior Superintendent of Police- SSP, Bhatinda, Gulneet Khurana added that whenever Amritpal is nabbed, information will be made public through a press conference.

He said, "It is our appeal that people must not believe the fake information about the arrest of Amritpal Singh which is being spread on social media. Whenever an arrest is made, information will be given by police through a press conference." He also went on to accuse the US media of spreading fake news and mentioned that it's causing unrest.

"A few people sitting in the UK, USA, and Canada are spreading false news on social media that Amritpal is being tortured. The US Media is spreading fake news I would request that people verify the news and not spread fake news as this is causing unrest. In Bathinda, 2 BSF companies with policemen & 140 security personnel from Bahadurgarh are currently deployed to ensure peace," he added.

Amritpal's close aides detained from J&K

In a massive development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday detained a close aide of fugitive Amritpal Singh. The close associates of Amritpal who are now under police custody are identified as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjit Kaur. According to sources, Amrik, who has been taken into custody from Jammu's RS Pura area, was in constant touch with the radical preacher till March 18. He went on to claim that he wasn't in touch with Amritpal after Punjab Police launched the manhunt against him.

According to sources, the arrest was made by the J&K police based on the information and mobile number received by the Punjab police. Amid the speculations that Amritpal will reach the valley to take shelter and to hide from police forces, the J&K police were already alerted and security was beefed up in the area.

Earlier on March 24, the chief of Waris Punjab De was said to be spotted at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal. Following the lead, Delhi police conducted search operations in Delhi and its border areas in an effort to nab the radical preacher. Inputs suggest that he may be disguised as a sadhu and Papalpreet Singh might be seen accompanying Amritpal.