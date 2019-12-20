Union Min Naqvi Appeals Not To Believe In Rumours, Says 'rioters Trying To Hijack Peace'

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have turned violent in many parts of the nation as protesters vandalise public property and attack police. Internet services have been shut down in several cities of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has appealed for peace. He said, "I appeal to the people, especially the Muslims that you all have played a major role in the development of the nation. You all should be alert against the people spreading lies. People are being misled through fake and fabricated stories."

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added, "The government has reiterated many times that there will be no questions on the citizenship of anyone, including the Muslims. We have said many times that NRC is limited to Assam only. There has not been a process started for NRC outside Assam. We appeal to everyone to not believe in rumours. They are trying to hijack peace through rumours. To maintain the brotherhood in the nation is the responsibility of everyone." He also slammed AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for misleading the people.

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship law and the centre's plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC), sources in the government put out a list of FAQs on Thursday in an attempt to clear the air on the controversial measures. "Do not get misled, do not fall victim to misinformation," warns the fact-sheet, tackling 13 questions including whether Indian Muslims need to worry about "CAA+NRC".

Anti-CAA protests across the country

Massive protests against the Citizenship law are being reported from across the country where protesters have clashed with police. In Delhi, Jama Masjid became the centre point on Friday with police detaining Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during a march. The Bhim Army chief, however, escaped. Hundreds of protesters have been booked for taking part in protests across the country against the Act. The situation across Uttar Pradesh remains tense in the wake of violence in Lucknow and Sambhal. As of now, over 350 people have been held in UP. In Delhi, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 12 police station areas of northeast Delhi.

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

