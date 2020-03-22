Janta Curfew: 'Remember The Medical Staff During Good Times', Says Dr Ramakanta Panda

Speaking to Republic TV on Janata Curfew day Dr Ramakanta Panda, urged people not to panic about the Coronavirus as 90 percent of the time it is not fatal dangerous, however 80 percent of the people who don't get any symptoms are the sources for spreading the virus. Dr. Panda informed that one careless person can spread the virus to 1 lakh people within a few weeks and 100 careless people can spread the virus to crores of people hence all must strictly follow the isolation or self-quarantine period.

He also appealed to all the people, not to visit the hospital unnecessarily unless they have some symptoms or any critical problem. He also thanked the people for coming together for the first time to fight the novel Coronavirus and asked them not to forget the medical staff when good times return.

