'Don't Interfere': AAP's Atishi Pans Delhi L-G For Calling Meeting To Discuss Water Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday questioned Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for calling a meeting of the Jal Board, stating that it is a domain of the Delhi administration, stressing that L-G must not interfere in government's matters.

Speaking to ANI regarding the meeting called by Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena, AAP MLA Atishi said, "On 30 May, Delhi L-G called a meeting of officers of Jal board. But the issues of water, hospital, and electricity comes under the elected Government of Delhi. If L-G calls such meetings, then there will be chaos in Delhi as the elected government will give some orders and L-G will give some orders. We urge L-G that whatever comes under the ambit of elected government, let the Chief Minister and his Cabinet handle them."

"There are several issues in Delhi. Cleanliness is a big issue, women's security is a big issue and these issues come under L-G," she said, further adding, "We request L-G that do not interfere in the departments of the elected government of Delhi. Don’t call officers as it will only create chaos in Delhi. We want to work together with the union government and L-G."

Water scarcity in Delhi

It is pertinent to mention here that Delhi is currently facing water shortage issues for the last few weeks and BJP is protesting against the Arvind Kejriwal government for not being able to provide water to the people of the national capital. Notably, earlier in May, Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Haryana government of not releasing enough water from the Yamuna, which is required for the national capital. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the AAP, stating that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was responsible for the water scarcity as now they were in power in both Delhi as well as Punjab.

While speaking to the media, the Haryana CM Khattar said, "People in Delhi keep talking about water scarcity. If this scarcity has to be made up for, it's not the responsibility of Haryana alone. It's their responsibility too. Earlier they (AAP) had only Delhi, it wasn't their responsibility then. Now they have Punjab too."

'Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi': DJB

On May 16, the DJB said that water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and requested the residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store an adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added that water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.