‘Don’t Justify Terror’: India Scorches OIC For Criticising Yasin Malik's Verdict

India on Friday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for criticising the verdict in Yasin Malik's terror funding case and defending the separatist leader.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi termed the statements 'unacceptable' and urged the Islamic body not to justify terrorism.

India said, through these comments, the OIC's Human Rights Commission has implicitly expressed support for terrorist activities. Bagchi stressed that the world seeks zero-tolerance against terrorism and not any manner of justification.

"India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticizing India for the judgment in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner," the MEA Spokesperson said in a statement.

Malik, who had pleaded guilty to terror funding crimes, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special NIA court in Delhi on MAy 25. The 56-year-old separatist leader was convicted of terror funding, spreading terrorism, and secessionist activities in Kashmir in 2017.

OIC cries foul over Yasin Malik's sentence

On Friday, the OIC had condemned the conviction of Yasin Malik, who it claimed was "leading a peaceful freedom struggle in the Valley for many decades." In a string of tweets criticizing the judgment, OIC appealed to the Indian government to release “unfairly incarcerated” Kashmiri leaders.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) expresses it deep concern over the pronouncement of life sentence for one of the most prominent #Kashmiri leaders, Mr. #YasinMalik, who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for many decades. pic.twitter.com/3cn9IcEqub — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 27, 2022

It also urged the international community to ensure that “the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmiris must not be equated with terrorism”.

Yasin Malik has been given two life sentences and five terms of 10-year rigorous imprisonment that are to be served concurrently. A monetary penalty of over Rs 10 lakh has also been levied.