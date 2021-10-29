Don't Know Sameer Wankhede: FTV India's Kashiff Khan Dares Nawab Malik To Prove Otherwise

'Nothing, there's no connection of mine in the drug nexus in any angle," said Head of Fashion TV India Kashiff Khan in the Debate at 9 with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. Levelled with numerous accusations by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, one being Kashiff's connection with Sameer Wankhede, Kashiff Khan said that he does not know anyone, including NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director.

"I've never spoken, met, or interacted with him (Sameer Wankhede), let alone being friends," Kashiff Khan said, putting forth an open challenge that if anyone proves his connection with NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director, he will put his forehead at their feet.

'Nawab Malik sensationalising the whole topic'

In the exclusive conversation, Kashiff Khan said, "It's sensationalising the whole topic and dragging people who have nothing to do with the whole thing. Yes, I was there on the cruise. I was with a few friends of mine in my personal capacity. I bought my own ticket and paid for my own food and beverage on the cruise. I have all the necessary invoices, receipts of payments which I did. I was one of the same clients on that cruise ship."

''When I reached the port in the evening, I saw some commotion going on. When asked if it is okay to go, they said that the ship is legal and it has got all permission and will be able to sail. I'm more than shocked by the honourable minister's allegation," the Head of Fashion TV India added.

Nawab Malik's claims

Just a few hours back, Nawab Malik in a press conference alleged that Kashiff Khan was one of the organisers of the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise. Sharing a video of Kashiff dancing, the Maharashtra Cabinet minister alleged that the Fashion TV Head was allowed to leave the cruise, claiming that he was a friend of Sameer Wankhede. Accusing Kashiff of running a sex and pornography racket, Malik alleged that he had posted the advertisement of the Cordelia rave party on social media.

"Despite that, the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe," Malik alleged, adding that an NCB official even told him that whenever they tried to take action against Kashiff Khan, Sameer Wankhede opposed them. "It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days," the minister said.

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The central agency seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash worth Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people; Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra.

