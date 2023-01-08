'Don't Know Where To Go, What To Do': Residents Of 'sinking' Joshimath Narrate Ordeal

Uttarakhand's hilly town of Joshimath serves as a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, Lord Badrinath's winter residence, one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankaracharya and also an important military station of the Indian Army. However, this town in the Chamoli district has recently been on the news for the wrong reasons.

Over 550 houses have developed cracks in Joshimath as a result of the continued land subsidence in the area. Roads are cracked and there are cracks in buildings too. Some families have been evacuated and some are still waiting for their evacuation. There is fear and there is uncertainty in the hearts of the people living in Joshimath as they see their town 'sinking'. Amid this, the residents of the Ravigram area of Joshimath where over 150 houses have developed cracks, spoke to Republic.

Joshimath residents speak to Republic

One of the residents of Joshimath, an elderly woman, said that they have no means to go somewhere else. She said that during the rainy season, she was worried whether her place will sink. "Whenever rains come, we are always worried about the place getting sink. That’s why I keep putting cement," she told Republic, adding, "People are leaving the place saying how can we live here!"

Another resident of Joshimath said, "We have small cracks everywhere. If the rain comes now, it will sink down. We are residents of this place, where will we go with so much stuff? Where will we take our small children?"

Speaking to Republic, one woman resident said, "Now the schools have not reopened. We can go anywhere, but we cannot take school with us, right? Where will we take our children’s future?" The woman said the only request she can make now to the administration is to shift people to a safer place. "We request the administration to shift everyone to a safer place," she said.

Another woman resident also narrated her concern and claimed that the cracks are being developed because of the "machines" involved in some development work. "When cracks had developed, we thought it was due to some government work. We did not give attention. But in the previous month, we realised that the main reason for these cracks is the projects that are underway like the NTPC. Because of their machines, we are going through problems," she said. "It is our request to the government either to stop these projects or shift the people of Joshimath somewhere else," the woman said.

"There is a lot of trouble," another Joshimath resident told Republic. "We don’t know where to go and what you do. CM Dhami came to Joshimath and inspected a few houses. Let's see what the government do… We want to request the government that do rehabilitation," he said.