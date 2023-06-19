Don't Mix Politics With Culture: Gita Press Founder's Grandson As Congress Neta Attacks

Gita Press, the Gorakhpur-based publication, has awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for its community service for disseminating Hindu scripture and other religious literature among the public. Conferring the award to the century-old publishing house, however, irked the Congress party as its leader Jairam Ramesh said that it is equivalent to honouring VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. Speaking to Republic, Udit Goenka, the grandson of one of the founders of Gita Press, requested that culture and politics be kept separate.

Excerpts from the interview

Q. Your thoughts on the controversy you are at the center of with the Congress party criticising the government for giving you the Gandhi Peace Prize?

I think all the politics that is getting involved in the cultural aspects should be completely avoided. Culture should remain its own independent identity because all of us humans relate to being part of a culture and that is what makes us humans. So any politics getting involved in it should be completely avoided because Gita Press was built with the foundation to just help society selflessly and introducing any kind of politics should not be done and is not justified.

Q. Your grandfather Jai Dayal Goenka and Mr. Poddar did selfless work without any monetary objective. Can you recall some moments of your life through which you can show the kind of commitment to preserving the Hindu texts that were done by your grandfather?

Gita Press was started in 1923 and prior to that, the entire establishment was actually formed under Govind Bhawan Karyalaya which I don't know if a lot of people know about. Over there, the very first printing unit was actually bought for Rs 600 and the entire organisation was built for a non-profit from day zero. It had the same agenda right from the beginning, which is to spread our culture to the following generation. Today, there is hardly one Hindu house where you won't find a Bhagavad Gita. That's the kind of selfless work that the organisation has done with absolutely no motive to make any money. Even today, the trust runs on donations and the books sold and there is zero agenda to make any money. So I feel that the work Gita Press has done I think it should not get criticised and please do not involve any politics in culture.

Q. Congress is saying it is like awarding Nathuram Godse and Savarkar. They say that when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, the Gita Press publication did not write anything about it in the Kalyan magazine (and) that Mr. Goenka and Mr. Poddar were among the 25,000 people arrested post the assassination. Do you think it is sad that the Congress party is comparing Gita Press with Godse and Savarkar for politics?

Definitely, it is a little saddening but I request politics and be kept culture apart because this culture will grow in the future. There will be the next generation and politics and culture should never be mixed because when they read about it, they will face a lot of problems. The parties are free to practise whatever politics they want but don't mix them with our culture.

Q. Your Kalyan magazine still gets published right in which Mahatma Gandhi asked not to take any advertisements and you still follow that to this day?

Absolutely. There is absolutely zero cost and there is no advertisement. It is a non-profit trust so no profit is generated from it and even today the books are sold at such cheap rates (Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 40). The entire goal was everyone could buy it and that is why the price is so low.