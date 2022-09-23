'Don't Need Patronage Of Any Politician Or Policeman To Run Republic Newsroom': Arnab

Amid media reports of an ongoing investigation against India Today after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the report in the court in the TRP case on September 22, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a Facebook Live with viewers said that the network runs on the basis of the love and affection of the people of India and that he doesn't want any patronage of any politician or policeman to run the newsroom.

Notably, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), 'no evidence' has been found against Republic TV in the TRP case as per the chargesheet filed by the ED submitted before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 22.

‘We need nothing else but the support of the people’

Arnab Goswami, pointing toward the newsroom in Mumbai, said, “Param Bir Singh didn’t build this newsroom and neither did Sachin Vaze and we do not need the patronage or support of any politician or policeman to run this network. This network is going to become bigger, stronger because it has the will and the support of the people of India and till we have the will and support of the people of India, we need nothing else.”

Param Bir Singh’s allegations against Republic TV

Earlier on September 22, PTI reported, the report filed by ED in the TRP rigging case had mentioned, no evidence was found against Republic TV in the case, based on the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in November 2020 filed by ED on the premise of the Mumbai Police's FIR.

This was a complete turnaround from the events of October 8, 2020, when the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had addressed a press briefing alleging the unearthing of the TRP manipulation racket and naming Republic TV, whereas the FIR filed on October 6, 2020, had no mention of Republic, and instead named India Today. Republic proceeded to prove every aspect of Param Bir's allegations to be wrong and the same has now been ratified in the ED's chargesheet, as per reports.

