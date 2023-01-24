Don't Politicise Pulwama: Martyr's Wife Reacts To Congress Leader's Controversial Comment

After Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh's controversial remarks on the Armed Forces, the wife of a Pulwama terror attack martyr on Monday said subjects related to security forces should not be politicised.

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh alleged that the Union government did not agree to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to the national capital and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack.

"They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Shazia Kausar, the wife of CRPF Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad who lost his life in the Pulwama attack, said, "Many soldiers have sacrificed their lives, their family only knows how they’re surviving now. Politicians shouldn’t be politicising this, such questions mustn't be raised. We are proud of those soldiers."

Indian Armed forces veterans also slammed the Congress leader for questing surgical strikes against Pakistan. Speaking to Republic, Major General KK Sinha (retd),"Our own supposed to be a veteran politician Digvijaya Singh now questioning the armed forces. They can do anything in the political domain but they are targeting security forces, this is a sinister design...They are siding with Pakistan."

Retired Major General GD Bakshi called Singh's remarks an unnecessary attempt to erode the credibility of armed forces, which strictly sticks to the truth.

"After the surgical strikes, detailed briefings were given by security forces. If somebody still questions, the air headquarters of the Indian Army or Air Force, I can only feel very sad and sorry. It is an unnecessary attempt to erode the credibility and respectability of the Armed forces. We have been known to strictly stick to the truth. There is no room for fakery," he said.

Congress distances itself from Digvijaya's remarks

Meanwhile, Congress has clarified that the views expressed by Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of the party. "Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," Congress Communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.