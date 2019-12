BJP leader Vinod Sonkar said the Opposition leaders raising issues of rape in the parliament should avoid politicizing the incidents. He suggested that the opposition should instead give concrete suggestions to the UP government to control increasing rape cases in the state. Vinod Sonkar was speaking over the recent of an alleged rape case of a 20-year-old woman in Fatehpur. He also expressed his views on Rahul Gandhi's remark on Veer Savarkar.