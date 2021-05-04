'Don't Repeat RT-PCR Test If Person Is COVID-positive': ICMR Issues New Testing Guidelines

As India continues to report over 3,50,000 COVID-19 cases daily, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday issued an advisory on RT-PCR tests. As per the new guidelines, ICMR said that COVID tests must not be repeated in cases where a person has tested positive for the virus once either by RT-PCR or by RAT testing. In addendum, RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) will now be allowed at all government and private healthcare facilities. In an attempt to increase testing capacity across the country, dedicated RAT booths would be set up in cities, towns, and villages to offer COVID testing to people.

ICMR said, "An unprecedented upsurge of COVID-19 cases and deaths is currently being witnessed across India. The overall nationwide test positivity rate is above 20 per cent."

ICMR issues new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Stating that testing booths may be set up at multiple locations including healthcare facilities, RAW Offices, schools, colleges, community centres, and other available vacant spaces, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed that these RAT dedicated booths will be operational 24*7 to improves access and availability of testing across the country.

Informing that drive-through RAT testing facilities may be created at convenient locations as identified by the local administration, the ICMR in its new set of guidelines said, "Stringent measures must be instituted to avoid overcrowding at RAT testing facilities."

It is pertinent to note that the ICMR has also advised against testing healthy asymptomatic people for COVID during inter-state domestic travel in a bid to reduce the load on laboratories. Also, encouraging states to ramp up COVID testing through mobile vans, the ICMR informed that mobile testing vans are now available in GeM portal.

Read the full notice by ICMR here:

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India is currently, witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. So far, India has recorded over 2,02,82,833 positive cases, out of which, 1,66,13,292 have recovered and 2,22,408 have died. As per the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 3,57,229 new cases, 3,20,289 fresh recoveries and 3,449 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 34,47,133. As per ICMR, the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 3 is 29,33,10,779. Meanwhile, the number of samples tested on May 3 is 16,63,742.

(Image: PTI, ICMR)