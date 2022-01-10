Don't Shut Renowned Tourism Sites Amid COVID-19 Surge, Aurangabad Body Tells Aaditya Thackeray

An Aurangabad-based tourism association has written to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray demanding that world-renowned sites like Ellora and Ajanta Caves must not be shut for people amid the rise in COVID-19 cases as these are spread over a vast area.

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), in its letter to Thackeray, who is state tourism minister, said theatres, which are closed venues, were being allowed to operate with an attendance cap but not such sites.

It said the number of visitors to these sites must be restricted in view of the pandemic but they should not be closed completely.

ATDF functionary Sunit Kothari said keeping these sites and monuments shut will adversely affect the tourism sector in the region, especially transport operators, handicraft and souvenir sellers, street vendors and hotel staff.

