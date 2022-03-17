As Republic Media Network emerged as the number 1 news network in India as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami weighed in on this big achievement. Expressing gratitude to the viewers, he revealed that Republic TV is 200% greater than its closest competitor in the English news genre with an overall viewership share of 44%. In terms of viewership, he divulged that Republic TV is 200% greater than Times Now, 270% greater than India Today and 330% greater than CNN News18.

#RepublicNumber1 | Republic TV is the supreme leader of English news genre, more details to come soon, watch this space - https://t.co/7MWppikHkI pic.twitter.com/Y5NuTuDw5O — Republic (@republic) March 17, 2022

On this occasion, Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is a brand which has been challenged. This is a brand that has been questioned. We have been called scamsters, we have been called thieves. We have been called money launderers. I want to tell all those newsrooms- don't you dare point your fingers. Here and henceforth, don't you dare point a finger at the Republic Media Network. By the 15th of August, the Republic Media Network will be on its way to launching its global channel."

He added, "We must not forget to thank our viewers. This is more than a victory. This is vindication at another level. There is the love of the people of India for the Republic Media Network."

Digging deep into the splendid performance of Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla, he said, "Aaj Tak has lost the number one position. And you who has gained the most? It is the one and only Republic Bharat. Republic Bangla is 230% the viewership of Zee24- historic viewership in the Bengal market!"

He asserted, "If you take the viewership of all three channels together- Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla, then I am proud to say that as per BARC, Republic is the largest news network in India today. It is unquestioned across all states of India, all demographies, every age, across all sections of the population, gender, every region". The BARC ratings for the news genre were released after a gap of almost one and a half years.

#RepublicNumber1 | Biggest vindication for Republic; Arnab is #LIVE as Republic emerges number 1.



Tune in to watch here: https://t.co/vf58D5VEw7 pic.twitter.com/6FGIz0Dys3 — Republic (@republic) March 17, 2022

BARC to release monthly ratings

In a big victory for the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on January 13, the Centre had instructed the BARC to immediately release monthly TRP ratings for the news genre.

According to an official release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked for the immediate release of ratings for the news genre in a monthly format including ratings for the last three months. The monthly ratings will now be based on a 4-week rolling average concept.