'Don't You Remember Gujarat?': BJP's Pro-CAA Rally Raises Provocative Slogans In Kerala

A video of BJP workers purportedly raising provocative slogans alluding to the 2002 Gujarat riots while taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, has gone viral, prompting police to register a case. The rally was taken out at nearby Kuttiyadi on Monday, police said. In the video some BJP workers, carrying party flags are seen allegedly raising provocative slogans.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI (M)'s youth wing. "We have registered a case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is on," a police officer told PTI. Kuttiyadi was one among the many places in the state where the saffron party faced tough opposition from the locals when they had organised a meeting to explain the CAA and seeking support for the new law.

Traders and locals had observed a self-declared strike and had closed down shops and other establishments in the area. Vehicles also kept off the roads provoking the BJP to take out a rally in the area. In the video, BJP workers were seen allegedly raising various slogans including "Don't you remember Gujarat?". An estimated 2,000 people were killed in post Godhra riots in 2002.

Kerala Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

On January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same. Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

Challenging the Centre's notification announcing the enforcement of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in the country, Congress ally - Kerala's Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the act. Moreover, the League has requested the Supreme Court to ask if the Centre had a plan on implementing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). On January 10, the Centre notified that the Act was in force throughout the country.

(With PTI inputs)