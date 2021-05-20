Doordarshan To Go Global Through 'DD International'; To Present 'India's Point Of View'

Nation's long-trusted public broadcaster Doordarshan may very soon get a global presence to establish an 'international voice for India'. According to reports, Prasar Bharati has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for global consultancy services with experience in advising international broadcasters or media houses that will help establish 'Doordarshan International' to tell 'the India story to a global audience'.

The EOI floated by Prasar Bharati on May 13 reads, "In view of the strategic objective to build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India, it is envisaged to establish DD International”.

"The EOI is being issued for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from reputed global consultants with experience in advising international broadcasters/media houses on projects of this nature," it adds.

As per the document, Doordarshan will establish its global presence through a bilateral distribution arrangement with select broadcasters in other countries. Establishing bilateral agreements, Prasar Bharati is looking to set up news bureaus across the globe, using the advice of global consultants who are skilled to 'identify locations, plan a roadmap, and also come up with plans for '24x7 world service streams.'

This will help bring the 'India story' forward to a global audience and will help present the country's 'point of view globally on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance', as per the EOI. DD International aims to be an 'authoritative global media source on India through credible, exhaustive and accurate global news service', as per the tender.

While the decision comes amidst the particularly harsh coverage of India's COVID-19 pandemic by foreign media, Prasar Bharati sources have stated that the project was long overdue and they had wanted to establish an international presence for Doordharan for almost a decade now. The national broadcaster hopes to reach a strategy roadmap for the same within the next 6-8 months.