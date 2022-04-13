Dornier-228 Aircraft Will Bolster Air-connectivity In Northeast India, Says MoCA

Under the objective of the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, to improve the air-connectivity in the north-east region, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday launched the maiden indigenously manufactured Dornier-228 flight from Dibrugarh district of Assam to Pasighat district of Arunachal Pradesh. The flight was launched by Union MoCA, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After the launch speaking to ANI, Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary in the MoCA said, "Northeast state connectivity is a priority under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN). We have taken the northeast as our priority area to connect various places with either fixed-wing or helicopters. Our major thrust is also Arunachal Pradesh, which is the biggest state in the north-eastern region".

Dornier-228 will enhance inter and intra-regional air connectivity in N-E: MoCA

This route will be further connected to more regions of Arunachal Pradesh like Tezu, Ziro, Mechuka, Tuting, and Bijoynagar, to successively broaden the connectivity scope under the UDAN scheme. Keeping AP as the centre, two India-made Dornier-228 aircraft have been inducted into the Air Alliance, especially for connecting AP and also other northeastern stations. This is also because the advanced landing grounds in the state can only take 20-seater aircraft like the Dornier-228.

"Going ahead, MoCA is developing infrastructure, we are also developing various helipads there and we will make sure that every nook and corner in the northeastern region is connected with some efficient mode of transportation in which air transportation plays a very significant role," said Usha Padhee. People who are facing many hardships in the northeast will find a big relief in the launch of such aircrafts connecting Arunachal Pradesh and other stations. The plan in launching the aircraft is to have a hub and spoke model thus broadening the connectivity not only inside Arunachal Pradesh but also between states of the north-east.

UDAN Scheme

The Udan regional connection initiative was created by the civil aviation ministry in 2016. The Udan plan has brought over 400 routes and 66 airports into operation. The 50-70 seater ATR, Bombardier, or Embraer aircraft currently fly on the routes under the scheme. In the new policy, the plan is to add seaplanes, helicopters, and aircraft with 19 seats or fewer.