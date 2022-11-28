'..put Me Out Of Misery': Dibrugarh Victim's Old Complaint Letter To Warden Accessed

A shocking detail has emerged in the Dibrugarh ragging case where a university student on November 26 jumped off from his two-storeyed hostel building to save himself from the alleged ragging done by the seniors. Republic TV has accessed a complaint letter written by the victim on November 17, days before the incident, to his hostel's warden stating that he was being harassed by the seniors. Notably, the victim identified as Anand Sharma, a student of M.Com at Assam's Dibrugarh University, has been admitted to ICU after sustaining critical injuries from the fall.

In his letter to the hostel warden, Anand Sharma said, "I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issues at your own level and put me out of misery (sic)." Further in his letter, Sharma mentioned the names of ten students from various departments who allegedly took the first step in the ragging acts against him.

What is surprising is that even after writing a complaint to the hostel warden by Ananad, no action was taken against the accused. The inaction from the administration would definitely have prompted the accused to further harass Anand and finally pressurise him to take a drastic step of jumping off from the second floor of a building due to alleged ragging.

'He had no option except to jump therefrom to save his life': Anand's mother

The victim's mother Sarita Sharma has filed a complaint letter to the Dibrugarh police narrating the horrifying ordeal of ragging faced by his son. In her letter, she named some students of the PNGBCN hostel who ragged her son. "They looted his money and snatched away his mobile from him after torturing him mentally and physically by scolding him in the name of his caste and community," she said.

Speaking about the complaint filed by her son, Sarita Sharma said, "When he (Anand) made a complaint before the Warden, then, they become more aggressive and hostile against him and other junior students."

She also narrated the shocking ordeal that made Anand jump off of his hostel building. "The said culprits became so dare under their intoxicated mind of alcohol and run after him by taking an attempt to kill him and restrained him from all sides to commit murder, because, my son told them to lodge a complaint against them, as such, under the situation, he had no option except to jump therefrom to save his life. In this process, he jumped from the hostel building to save his life and sustained grievous injuries in various parts of his body for the commission of the offence by the said culprits. Now, my son is fighting with life and death (sic)."

Sarita Sharma also alleged that the culprits are threatening her and her family members not to report the matter to the police authority. She urged police to take immediate action against the culprit and their associates. It is pertinent to mention that three students have been detained by police in the ragging incident.