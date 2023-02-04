'Double Engine Govt Doubled GDP': Yogi Bursts Opposition's 'infrastructure A Stunt' Claims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that under the regime of a double-engine government, the GDP and per capita income have doubled. He slammed the opposition's remark on law and order as well as infrastructure development where they claimed it as a 'stunt' ahead of polls. CM Yogi exuded confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP will become a 1 Trillion dollar economy.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, CM Yogi stated that in 2018 we made a promise that we will make investments in the state that will be more than the annual budget of Uttar Pradesh and this is our target. And this will bring opportunities and employment for the youths.

Yogi Adityanath on Uttar Pradesh's GDP and investments

Refuting the opposition's stunt claims, Yogi Aditynath said, "Is law & order and Infrastructure a stunt in Uttar Pradesh? We have brought transparency in the administration and appointment of authorities. These are not just mere claims but the investments will be made and not just a stunt".

He added, "This is the strength of double-engine government as after we came into power there has been an immense change in Uttar Pradesh and people here are getting advantage of it. In the last 6 years, we have successfully doubled the GDP and per capita incomes of the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 Trillion economy and investment is one of the key points in achieving the goal."

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh Summit (UPGIS) 2023 scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 at Lucknow, is the flagship Investment Summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The 3-day long Investors Summit will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think tanks and Political and Government leaders from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, of making our country a USD 5 Trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the State a USD 1 Trillion economy in the next 5 years.